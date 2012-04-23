Buy a Roland Jupiter-80 in the UK and get a free iPad 2

PRESS RELEASE: The Jupiter-80 is the latest synthesizer in Roland's acclaimed Jupiter dynasty and it more than lives up to the family name. Packing Roland's acclaimed SuperNATURAL sound modelling technology, the Jupiter-80 delivers expressive realism far beyond anything previously possible.

What's more, it's made for performers and puts the whole spectrum of advanced synth sounds within your grasp. Better still, if you buy a Jupiter-80 before between 13th April and 31st May, we'll throw in an iPad 2.

Giving away an iPad 2 is more than token generosity though. As part of the Jupiter-80 Version 2 software update, we're also set to launch the JP Synth Editor App, which will enable players to edit Jupiter-80's SuperNATURAL synth tones on the iPad. Connecting via USB, this will give keyboard players an enormous level of editing control over synth sounds, via the slick touch screen.

To get your hands on a free iPad 2, buy a Jupiter-80 from a participating Roland dealer, register it online before 31 May and we'll do the rest.

Find out more - including participating dealers - here.

