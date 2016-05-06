Blocs Wave for iOS has just got a whole lot better

Following the recent addition of Ableton Link support, Blocs Wave has just got a major update which includes a new Slice and Rearrange feature.
Slice mode will enable you to chop up and play with your sounds using the interactive waveforms. The new mode has step sequence and real time record functions, making it possible to record up to four bars of slice ideas.
You can then fix timing with the Quantise function or use the Random generator to experiment with new ideas.
The version 4.0 update is free for existing users. For those yet to take the plunge, Blocs Wave is available on the App store for an introductory price of £3.99/$4.99/€4.99, rising to £4.99/$6.99/€6.99 in due course. For more information on the app, check out the Blocs website.
Blocs Wave version 4.0 highlights
- Chop up and rearrange your sounds
- Play slices in real-time, and record up to four bars of your performance
- Control, quantise and slice pad velocity for an expressive feel
- Simple step sequencer for crafting more intricate ideas
- Find idea inspiration with the random generator
- Multiple undo on slice record and step-sequence
- Export mix feature - You can now export your tune with our new offline export mix mode
- Batch export the individual pads to easily get them into another app or onto your laptop