Blocs Wave for iOS has just got a whole lot better

Following the recent addition of Ableton Link support, Blocs Wave has just got a major update which includes a new Slice and Rearrange feature.

Slice mode will enable you to chop up and play with your sounds using the interactive waveforms. The new mode has step sequence and real time record functions, making it possible to record up to four bars of slice ideas.

You can then fix timing with the Quantise function or use the Random generator to experiment with new ideas.

The version 4.0 update is free for existing users. For those yet to take the plunge, Blocs Wave is available on the App store for an introductory price of £3.99/$4.99/€4.99, rising to £4.99/$6.99/€6.99 in due course. For more information on the app, check out the Blocs website.

Blocs Wave version 4.0 highlights