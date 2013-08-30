Bitwig Studio modulation capabilities previewed

When Bitwig Studio was announced at the start of 2012, it got the attention of many DAW watchers as they got sick of waiting for the new versions of Logic Pro and Ableton Live to turn up.

It's slightly ironic, then, that Bitwig is now the company being given the hurry-up; Logic Pro X and Ableton Live 9 have now been released, but Bitwig Studio remains in beta.

However, evidence that the software could yet bring something new to the DAW table has appeared in the form of a video that demonstrates its seemingly flexible and easy-to-use modulation capabilities. Check it out above.

There's still no release date, though: all we know for sure is that Bitwig Studio will be available for PC, Mac and Linux. At some point.