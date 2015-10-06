Bitwig Studio 1.2 now officially available

As promised, version 1.2 of Bitwig Studio has been released. Registered users had the opportunity to beta test the update throughout September, but now it's all official.

Key features include group tracks, which enable you to manage multiple parts of a mix at once, a pop-up browser for all devices that's designed to speed up your workflow, and a histogram display on the Audio Mod, Compressor, Dynamics, LFO Mod, Peak Meter, Gate and Transient Control devices.

There's also the option to set up project templates and per-project controller mappings, as well as support for the new Multidimensional Polyphonic Expression (MPE) standard that's designed to help you to get the most out of controllers such as the ROLI Seaboard and Roger Linn LinnStrument.

Check out the videos above and below, and find out more on the Bitwig website, where the update is available for download and the full version of Bitwig Studio can be purchased for $299/€299.