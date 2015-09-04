Bitwig Studio 1.2 is the DAW's "most significant update yet"

Group tracks are one of Bitwig Studio 1.2's headline new features.

It must be the season for 'point two' updates. Last week, Apple gave us Logic Pro 10.2, and now Bitwig Studio 1.2 has entered the beta phase.

Available to all Bitwig Studio license holders and scheduled for a full release in October, this is billed as the nascent DAW's most significant update yet.

Key features include group tracks, which enable you to manage multiple parts of a mix at once, a pop-up browser for all devices that's designed to speed up your workflow, and a histogram display on the Audio Mod, Compressor, Dynamics, LFO Mod, Peak Meter, Gate and Transient Control devices.

There's also the option to set up project templates and per-project controller mappings, as well as support for next-gen controllers such as the ROLI Seaboard and Roger Linn LinnStrument.

Full details are available on the Bitwig website.