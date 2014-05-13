Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks - Enter The Slasher House

Avey Tare's Slasher Flicks are the self-described "jazz power trio" consisting of Animal Collective's Avey Tare, ex-Dirty Projectors member Angel Deradoorian and former Ponytail drummer Jeremy Hyman.

The trio's debut LP, Enter The Slasher House is based on demo recordings from Avey Tare's acoustic guitar, but was recorded and self- produced by the band in LA with minimal 26 overdubs.

The result is an organic record with a live feel to it. Avey's whimsical, winding structures and melodic motifs are all here, but alongside Deradoorian's chiming, laidback melodies and Hyman's improvisational but fluid style.

Despite the title, there is plenty of positivity on the album, though there are subtle adventures into more sinister territory. Although the album has the experimental edge you would expect, it is structurally and sonically more straightforward than much of the abstract sounds more associated with Animal Collective.

It's a charming album that feels like the result of a band enjoying the freedom of their new surroundings and simply following their instincts.

4 out of 5