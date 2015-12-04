Auria Pro for iPad promises to "redefine" mobile music production

Said to have been three years in the making, and announced at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show, WaveMachineLabs' Auria Pro is finally available.

The big news is that MIDI is now part of the package - previously, Auria was audio only - and a sample player with a 4GB library is included, too. You also get FabFilter's Twin and One synths.

Check out the feature list below for all the new stuff, or head to the Auria website. The app is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £39.99/$49.99, and existing Auria users can upgrade for $39.99.

Auria Pro new features