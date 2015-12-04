Auria Pro for iPad promises to "redefine" mobile music production

Said to have been three years in the making, and announced at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show, WaveMachineLabs' Auria Pro is finally available.
The big news is that MIDI is now part of the package - previously, Auria was audio only - and a sample player with a 4GB library is included, too. You also get FabFilter's Twin and One synths.
Check out the feature list below for all the new stuff, or head to the Auria website. The app is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £39.99/$49.99, and existing Auria users can upgrade for $39.99.
Auria Pro new features
- Unlimited audio and MIDI tracks
- Lyra multi-format sample player with a free downloadable 4GB sample library. Lyra is a true disk streaming sampler, capable of playing multi-GB sample instruments. Supports SFZ, EXS and SF2 sample formats.
- FabFilter Twin2 and One analog synthesizers included
- Real-time Audio warping using élastique Pro v3, allows audio tracks to be stretched in real time.
- Powerful audio bussing system allows flexible routing of audio between tracks, subgroups and Auxes.
- Piano roll editor
- Tempo and Time-signature Tracks
- Real-time MIDI parameters allow immediate control over MIDI tracks including quantize, velocity shift, compression and randomize
- Comprehensive MIDI processing including: Crescendo, Delete Controller, Delete Notes, Fixed Length, Fixed Velocity, Humanize, Legato, Optimize Controllers, Pedal to Length, Quantize, Groove Quantize, Restrict Polyphony, Reverse, Transpose, Velocity Compression/Gain/Limiter/Range and Rescale
- Groove Quantizing, includes a free set of DNA grooves from Numerical Sound (additional grooves available for purchase).
- User groove extraction from MIDI and audio tracks
- Audio quantizing
- Audio transient to MIDI conversion
- Transient slicing
- Project templates
- Support for external iOS-compatible Hard Drives for project backup
- 6 AUX Sends
- Time Stretching using ZTX technology and élastique Pro v3
- Bounce-in-Place function