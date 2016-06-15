AudioThing unearths another rare drum machine and puts it in a plugin

AudioThing is up to its rare '80s drum machine emulating tricks again, this time turning its attention to the Sound Master Memory Rhythm SR-88.

This provides you with five analogue-style sounds - Kick, Snare, Hit Hat 1, Hi Hat 2 and Cymbal - which come with independent Pitch and Pan controls. There's also a low-pass filter as well as overdrive, compressor and reverb effects. Patterns can be constructed in the built-in sequencer and then dropped into your DAW.

Get the full lowdown on the AudioThing website, where SR-88 can be purchased at the introductory price of €20 (regular price is €29). It's available for PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats.

AudioThing Sound Master Memory Rhythm SR-88 features