AudioRealism ReDominator synth released in VST/AU formats

Already offered as a Reason Rack Extension, AudioRealism's ReDominator synth is now available to other DAWs in the form of a VST/AU plugin.
An emulation of Roland's 1986 Alpha Juno synth (which became famous for popularising the classic Hoover sound), this recreates the audio engine of the original and also includes a patch converter that enables you to import SysEx data from the hardware.
ReDominator is available now for Mac and PC in VST/AU formats priced at £49. Specs are below, and you can find out more on the AudioRealism website.
AudioRealism ReDominator specs
- Alpha Juno 2 emulation including the famous Hoover sound
- Loads ReDominator patches from the Reason version
- Sysex file import from Alpha Juno integrated into the plug-in
- Extended mod wheel use to control DCO, VCF and VCA via LFO
- LFO and DCO retrigger option for ultra tight bass lines
- Chord Memory function