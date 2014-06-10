AudioRealism ReDominator synth released in VST/AU formats

Already offered as a Reason Rack Extension, AudioRealism's ReDominator synth is now available to other DAWs in the form of a VST/AU plugin.

An emulation of Roland's 1986 Alpha Juno synth (which became famous for popularising the classic Hoover sound), this recreates the audio engine of the original and also includes a patch converter that enables you to import SysEx data from the hardware.

ReDominator is available now for Mac and PC in VST/AU formats priced at £49. Specs are below, and you can find out more on the AudioRealism website.

AudioRealism ReDominator specs