Audiobus Remote offers second screen Audiobus operation

Audiobus Remote brings additional control options to the audio routing app, Audiobus. It enables you to mirror the Audiobus connection panel on another device paired using Bluetooth LE.

Owners of the iPad 3, or iPhone 4S and upwards will be able to make use of a raft of features on offer. By pairing two devices together, Audiobus Remote will allow the user to switch between apps remotely and access transport controls.

It also includes added trigger functions. Depending on the Audiobus-compatible app concerned, Audiobus Remote will allow you to trigger sounds, solo and mute FX, or select presets. It really all depends on how individual developers utilise the trigger function within their own app updates.

Audiobus Remote is available to buy from the iTunes App store for £3.99/$4.99.