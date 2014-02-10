Audio Mastering 2.0 brings advanced 32-bit mastering to iPad

Developer iMusicAlbum has recently released Audio Mastering 2.0 for iPad, adding a completely overhauled 32-bit audio engine to the master effects processor.

The app features five band parametric and ten band graphic EQs, a three band stereo imager and a spectrum analyser. There's also a Harmonic Saturation effect and a Loudness Maximizer function to aid with mastering your audio tracks. Additionally, Audio Mastering features sample rate and bit depth converters, along with a normalise function.

Audio Mastering is available to buy from the App Store now, priced at £8.99/$12.99. Version 2.0 is a free update for owners of previous versions.