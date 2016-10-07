Arturia uncages the DrumBrute, a $499 all-analogue drum machine

Not ones to be outdone by the likes of Roland and Korg in the Autumn release stakes, Arturia has announced the arrival of the DrumBrute, a 100% analogue drum machine and sequencer designed with performance in mind and with in-depth sound editing at its heart.

This latest member of the Brute family joins the MiniBrute, MicroBrute and MatrixBrute as part of Arturia's analogue instrument family.

DrumBrute contains 17 fully analogue drum and percussion instruments, including two kicks, snare, clap, open and closed hats, high and low toms, conga, maracas, rimshot, clave, tambourine, zap, cymbal, and even a reverse cymbal.

Every drum sound has its own parameter set for individual tweaks, and the main output features an Arturia staple: a two-mode Steiner-Parker filter.

The machine also features a 64-step sequencer and can chain up to 64 sequences in Song mode. In keeping with the 'hands-on' philosophy, there's no menu-diving with the DrumBrute. It's all knob-per-function on what looks to be a satisfyingly busy interface.

Adding another layer of performance functionality to proceedings are the Step Repeat, Roller and Looper functions and accents for certain drum hits.

The back of the unit looks to be littered with useful I/O, including USB, MIDI, Clock, Stereo mix and headphones (3.5-mm and 1/4-inch) outputs, but perhaps the most welcome inclusion are are the 12 individual instrument outputs for external signal processing.

DrumBrute will be shipping very soon and is priced at €449/$499. For more information and to place your order, head on over to the Arturia website now.

And if that's not enough for you. Alex from Source, also hooked up with Ben, of DivKidVideo fame, for another in-depth look at the DrumBrute.