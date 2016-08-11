The Arturia MatrixBrute synthesizer's epic modulation matrix explained

In this latest introductory video to the MatrixBrute from Arturia, synth legend Nori Ubukata takes us on a tour of the synth's insane modulation matrix.

When we first met the MatrixBrute, way back at NAMM in January, we were amazed at the synth's flexibility and routing options (despite the fact that half of it wasn't working at the time).

The 16 x 16 matrix may seem to be hugely complicated at first glance, but as we can see in the video, it does look like Arturia has done a sterling job of making using it a quick and painless affair.

Originally slated for release at the end of May this year, Arturia's new flagship synthesiser should be hitting the streets by the end of the summer, so we hope to have a review very soon.

For more information on the MatrixBrute, head on over to the Arturia website. More videos can be found on the Arturia YouTube channel.