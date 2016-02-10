We've just found out how much the new Arturia Matrixbrute synth is going to cost…

Revealed at the this year's NAMM show - and quite possibly stealing said show - Arturia's mega monosynth, the Matrixbrute, has now got a price and ETA.

Arturia has announced its flagship analogue synth will launch with an RRP of £1619, but we're expecting to see it with a street price of £1539/€1999/$2199. Not only that but the first units look set to be available in the UK in late May 2016.

Matrixbrute is a 49-note monophonic/duophonic instrument with two analogue VCOs, one core VCO/LFO, and extensive FM and Sync inter-modulation. There are also two multimode filters - the aggressive Steiner Parker combined with a classic ladder filter design - that can be routed in series or in parallel. You'll notice three envelope generators and two syncable LFOs, too.

The big talking point, however, will be the 16x16 modulation matrix, which enables complex modulation routing options and extensive sound design possibilities. You can assign any of 16 modulation sources to any of 16 modulation destinations (four of which are user programmable) and set the amounts of each modulation routing using the dedicated data encoder. Presets can be saved in the 256 available locations.

For more information head over to the Arturia website.