Arturia releases iProphet synth app for iPad

Arturia and the Sequential Circuits Prophet VS synth have a bit of history - the company previously emulated this '80s digital vector instrument as part of its Prophet V plugin - so it comes as no great surprise to discover that it's the inspiration for the new iProphet iPad app.

Although iProphet is based around vector synthesis, there are plenty of subtractive-style features and controls that should be pretty familiar. Engage the Vector mode, however, and you can access and edit the Vector envelope parameters in greater detail, enabling the creation of all kinds of esoteric sounds.

The iProphet is said to be particularly adept at producing pads, thanks to its ability to create sounds that evolve over time. Specs are below, as is a tutorial video from Arturia's Glen Darcey.

iProphet is compatible with the iPad 3 or later and can be purchased from the Apple App Store for £6.99/$9.99/€9.99.

Arturia iProphet features