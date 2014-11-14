Arturia pre-announces "next generation" audio interface

Rather than announcing a new product, Arturia has announced that it's going to be announcing one soon. This isn't a mere teaser, though: we already know that it's going to be a "next-generation" audio interface.

Arturia President Frédéric Brun made the pre-announcement during a speech that formed part of his company's 15th anniversary celebrations. Promising to bring "something new to the market," Brun implied that the new interface will have mic, line, phono and instrument inputs, as well as support for digital I/O formats and MIDI. Easy connectivity to Mac, PC, iOS and Android devices also seems to be on the agenda.

Check out the video above for a flavour of Brun's speech. We can expect more details (including a name, price, release date and photos, we hope) on 22 December, and the interface is set to be released in 2015.