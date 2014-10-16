Arturia MicroBrute SE synth available in three colours

If the thing that was stopping you from buying Arturia's original MicroBrute analogue synth was its staid black case, you'll be delighted to know that the revised version - the MicroBrute SE - is available in three colours.

Arturia is calling these pure white, electric blue and pastel orange, and we're not going to argue with those descriptions. The synth is being offered as a limited run of 4000 units.

The MicroBrute SE also comes with stackable jack cables, giving you more creative possibilities in the synth's mod matrix. You can send a single modulation source to multiple destinations, for example, or connect multiple sources to the same destination. Each synth ships with its own carry bag, too.

You can find out more on the Arturia website. The MicroBrute SE costs €329, the same as the standard version.