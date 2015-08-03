Arturia launches KeyLab Black edition MIDI controller keyboards in limited numbers

Arturia has announced the launch of new Black editions of its KeyLab MIDI keyboard.

Currently available in 49- and 61-key sizes, the limited run black versions also feature extra bundled software in the shape of Analog Lab, Solina V, Prophet V and the UVI Grand Piano type D.

So far there is no word on whether the MiniLab and 88-key variants of the range will be getting the same treatment. We will keep you posted on any further developments.

The KeyLab 49 Black edition bundle is priced at €369.99/$399.99 and the 6- key version at €429.99/$499.99. Both are available to buy from the Arturia website.