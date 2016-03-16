Are DJ mixes, remixes and mash-ups coming to Apple Music?

It's being reported that Apple has signed a deal with Dubset Media Holdings that will enable it to host DJ mixes and remixes on its Apple Music streaming service.

As things stand, SoundCloud is the go-to destination for content of this type, but Billboard says that Apple's partnership with Dubset will resolve the copyright issues that have previously prevented the company from hosting it.

The key to this is Dubset's proprietary MixBank technology, which is able to analyse (for example) a remix or DJ mix, identify the songs contained within it, and pay royalties to the appropriate copyright holders.

Billboard says that Dubset already has agreements with more than 14,000 record labels and publishers, who have the option of imposing limits on what can and can't be used in specific contexts and territories.

Once a mix has been analysed and copyright holders consulted, the DJ who submitted is then told whether or not it's been cleared. If it hasn't, the DJ has the opportunity to amend their work and resubmit it.

We've yet to hear anything from Apple on all of this, but we await further developments with interest.