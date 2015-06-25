Apply impulse responses to another sound with Fog Convolver

Fog Convolver sounds like the name of a weather machine that we wish we'd invented, but it is, in fact, a convolution-based plugin from AudioThing "that applies the sonic character of an impulse response to another sound in real time".

As you'd expect, the plugin can used to add reverb, but creating special effects and "applying an acoustic impulse captured from audio equipment" are also within its remit. More than 250 impulse responses come included - these are made from spaces, analogue and digital equipment, speakers, organic sources and more.

A range of categorised presets is included, and Fog Convolver can be used as a VST/AU/AAX plugin in 32- and 64-bit hosts on PC and Mac. The introductory price is €50/$59 - this will rise to €65/$75 in due course.

Find out more on the AudioThing website.