Apple's 3D Touch enables aftertouch control on iPhone 6s displays

If you're looking for a reason to upgrade to a next-generation iPhone, you might just have found it in the shape of 3D Touch.

When Apple announced its iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models earlier this month, this new technology, which measures how much pressure you apply to your display, was one of the most vaunted hardware developments, and it looks like music-making app developers will be able to take advantage of it.

The short video above demonstrates aftertouch being used on the onscreen keyboard of Bismark's BS-16i app, something that's only made possible by 3D Touch. And if one developer can make this work, it stands to reason that others will be able to as well.

There are already several aftertouch-friendly iOS synths on the market, but up until now, a suitable MIDI controller keyboard has been required to take advantage of this feature. In future, though, it seems that this may no longer be the case.

(Via Synthtopia)