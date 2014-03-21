Apple updates GarageBand for Mac with new drummers and MP3 export

Apple has released version 10.0.2 of GarageBand for Mac, the first 'feature release' of the application since its last major update in October 2013.

As well as improving stability and addressing "a number of minor issues," this reinstates MP3 song export and, providing you've paid your £2.99/$4.99 for the in-app purchase, adds three new Drummers and drum kits in the rock, songwriter and R&B genres.

More details below. The base version of GarageBand is available free to owners of compatible Macs running OS X Mavericks on the Mac App Store.

GarageBand 10.0.2 new features

Improves stability and addresses a number of minor issues

Adds the option to export songs as an MP3

Contains multiple enhancements to Accessibility

Includes 3 new Drummers and drum kits from the rock, songwriter, and R&B genres:*

Ian (Rock genre): Drawing influences from psychedelic rock and modern pop, Ian plays grooving, intricate beats on a big, arena kit

Parker (Songwriter genre): Influenced by British Invasion artists, Parker plays classic rock beats and bombastic tom fills on a muted, vintage kit

Benny (R&B genre): Benny's style pays homage to classic Motown. He plays tight, funky beats with minimal fills on a vintage kit.

*Part of the one-time in-app purchase that includes the complete set of GarageBand sounds, loops, and drummers, as well as access to the GarageBand Lesson Store.