Andy Meecham's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro 9
"I've seen version 'X' and it looks brilliant, but I'm too scared to change over because I'm going to have to learn a whole load of new stuff.
"Apart from Cubase in the early days, Logic has been my main platform. It's a great all-rounder; the EQs are good, the layout, the Stereo Spread, the compressors, the audio quality… what more do you want from a DAW?"
Softube Tube-Tech CL 1B
“The Logic compressors are good, but this is in another league. It gets used on every track and I only use the one preset: Final Mix Warmer.
"Sorry if using presets offends you, but I get fantastic results every time. I did use the real thing some years back and, to my ears, this sounds just as good.”
Waves L2 Ultramaximizer
“I have to mention this because, along with the Tube-Tech, it makes up my studio master setting. And again, I use presets. Usually I start with the Hi-Res CD Master and make a few tweaks.
"To be honest, I’ve never been one of those producers who overdoses on compression and limiting; I’m just trying to subtly bring the parts of a track together.”
Waves CLA Vocals
“When I eventually found this, I was so happy because it seemed to make every vocal sound… right. Stick in on, pull down the bass, roll up the treble a touch and you’re 90% there.
"People are always recommending new plugins, but when you find something that works, you don’t start messing with it. ”
Native Instruments Abbey Road 70s Drummer/80s Drummer
“We’ve got a lot of old analogue hardware in the studio, but you can’t take them out on the road. Some people might think that 70s and 80s sounds won’t be big enough to make modern dance music, but it’s all about how you treat them. If you tighten everything up and add the occasional modern sample/sub to the kick, you won’t have much to complain about. And the hats will blow you away!”
