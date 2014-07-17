AltiSpace app brings convolution reverb to iOS

iMusicAlbum's AltiSpace is as new convolution reverb app for iOS. Shipping with more than 200 impulse responses, it promises to emulate famous analogue and digital gear.
The app is said to be based on a fast and high-quality convolution algorithm, and also sports a parametric EQ with high- and low-pass filters. Both AudioBus and Inter App Audio are supported.
AltiSpace is available now from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £3.99/$5.99.
iMusicAlbum AltiSpace feature highlights
- More than 200 samples of factory presets from different devices.
- High-quality and fast convolution algorithm with 64 bit operations.
- Wide range of reverberation types such as plates, springs, halls, rooms, etc.
- Preset hotkeys with possibility to save current sample and all its parameters.
- Convenient choice sample by device name, by reverb type or in complete list.
- All processing parameters are stored for each sample.
- Pre/post parametric equalizer with cut-off filters.
- Possibility to construct the envelope (like ADSR) for device sample.
- Adjusting stereo width and modulation for reverb output.
- Additional mode 'reverb only output' for use with mixing consoles.
- Possibility to upload additional samples in different audio formats.
- Uploading samples thru Web access, audio clipboard, from another app and iTunes.
- Detailed application description with an overview of famous reverb equipment.
- Different color schemes available for the user interface.