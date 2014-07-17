AltiSpace app brings convolution reverb to iOS

iMusicAlbum's AltiSpace is as new convolution reverb app for iOS. Shipping with more than 200 impulse responses, it promises to emulate famous analogue and digital gear.

The app is said to be based on a fast and high-quality convolution algorithm, and also sports a parametric EQ with high- and low-pass filters. Both AudioBus and Inter App Audio are supported.

AltiSpace is available now from the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £3.99/$5.99.

iMusicAlbum AltiSpace feature highlights