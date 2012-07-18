Allen & Heath releases XED60-14FX compact analogue mixer

Reports of the demise of the compact analogue mixer have been greatly exaggerated, as the new ZED60-14FX from Allen & Heath goes to prove.

Coming with eight mono channels, two stereo channels, USB audio in/out and 16 effects, it's available now for around £400.

Check out the official details below.

Allen & Heath ZED60-14FX press release

Allen & Heath has launched the ZED60-14FX, a highly compact analogue mixer that is ideal for small bands and venues. ZED60-14FX is a companion to the ZED60-10FX launched earlier this year, employing the same high quality 60mm faders but with the addition of an extra 4 mono/mic channels.

Two of the 8 mono channels have high impedance jack inputs that can take a normal line level or a low level input from a guitar pickup, so guitars can be plugged straight into the mixer without the need for DI boxes. These inputs have been crafted to recreate the sound of a classic tube preamp in a combo or head amp for incredible definition and warmth. Two stereo inputs are provided for MP3/CD players or keyboards.

The ZED60-14FX also comes with configurable USB audio in/out, making it easy to capture a stereo recording at the gig or in the studio. The mixer is equipped with professional XLR main stereo outputs, a flexible monitoring section with headphone and speaker feed outputs, and 16 high quality digital effects.

Allen & Heath designer, Mike Griffin, explains:

"We designed the ZED-60 mixers to complement the very popular ZED-10FX which is a super-compact but professional standard mixer with rotary faders. The ZED-60 models incorporate additional channel mute switches and 60mm faders making them great to use for dynamic mixing but still retaining their diminutive size. The ZED60-14FX takes it one step further - with 8 mono channels, 2 stereo channels and our renowned in-house designed effects, it's a very useful piece of kit indeed."

The ZED60-14FX is available immediately.

SRP: £335 ex VAT