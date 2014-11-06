Alesis releases new V and VI keyboard controllers

Alesis has released its V and VI keyboard controllers, all of which also feature trigger pads. Announced at NAMM 2014, these are available as of now.



The V series keyboards offer velocity-sensitive keys with 8 drum/trigger pads, while the VI range adds semi-weighted keys with aftertouch and 16 multi-colour illuminated pads.

Each of the V and VI series keyboards also ships with Ableton Live Lite, Xpand!2 from Air Music Tech and an accompanying software editor.

You can find out more about each of the new keyboards in our gallery, starting with the Alesis VI25 (pictured above).

Alesis V and VI press release

The performance-oriented V Series offers expressive hands-on control for the software musician. The step-up VI Series provides increased control for the keyboard performer. Both series include a Software Preset/Parameter utility that makes setup a snap.

The new Alesis V Series (V61, V49, V25) combine velocity-sensitive keys with eightdrum/trigger pads, allowing virtual instruments to be played with dynamic expression. Cool blue LEDs illuminate the pads—as well as the four assignable knobs and buttons—for positive visibility. Assignments may be made quickly via the MIDI Learn feature. Octave shift keys provide access to the entire note range. A single USB cable provides both a power and data connection to nearly any computer.

The VI Series (VI61, VI49, VI25) add semi-weighted keys and aftertouch. The pad count hasbeen increased to 16, with multi-color illumination. This layout provides intensivecommand over the clip trigger workflow of top DAW and compositional software. The internal clock offers drum roll, tempo, and sync capabilities. An optional power supply and a standard MIDI output allow for stand-alone use.

Alesis V Series Highlights:

Full size, flat-front keys (25, 49, or 61)

Pitch Bend and Modulation Wheels

8 Pads with blue LED illumination

4 Assignable knobs and buttons

Sustain pedal input

USB MIDI

Alesis VI Series Highlights:

Full size, flat-front keys (25, 49, or 61)

Semi-weighted keys with Aftertouch

Pitch Bend & Modulation Wheels

16 Pads with Multi-color LED illumination

VI25: 8 knobs, 24 buttons

VI49: 12 knobs, 36 buttons

VI61: 16 knobs, 48 buttons

Transport and Present up/down buttons:

Sustain pedal input

USD MIDI, MIDI Out

Alesis VI25 Specs