Alesis releases new V and VI keyboard controllers
Alesis VI25
Alesis has released its V and VI keyboard controllers, all of which also feature trigger pads. Announced at NAMM 2014, these are available as of now.
The V series keyboards offer velocity-sensitive keys with 8 drum/trigger pads, while the VI range adds semi-weighted keys with aftertouch and 16 multi-colour illuminated pads.
Each of the V and VI series keyboards also ships with Ableton Live Lite, Xpand!2 from Air Music Tech and an accompanying software editor.
You can find out more about each of the new keyboards in our gallery, starting with the Alesis VI25 (pictured above).
Alesis V and VI press release
The performance-oriented V Series offers expressive hands-on control for the software musician. The step-up VI Series provides increased control for the keyboard performer. Both series include a Software Preset/Parameter utility that makes setup a snap.
The new Alesis V Series (V61, V49, V25) combine velocity-sensitive keys with eightdrum/trigger pads, allowing virtual instruments to be played with dynamic expression. Cool blue LEDs illuminate the pads—as well as the four assignable knobs and buttons—for positive visibility. Assignments may be made quickly via the MIDI Learn feature. Octave shift keys provide access to the entire note range. A single USB cable provides both a power and data connection to nearly any computer.
The VI Series (VI61, VI49, VI25) add semi-weighted keys and aftertouch. The pad count hasbeen increased to 16, with multi-color illumination. This layout provides intensivecommand over the clip trigger workflow of top DAW and compositional software. The internal clock offers drum roll, tempo, and sync capabilities. An optional power supply and a standard MIDI output allow for stand-alone use.
Alesis V Series Highlights:
- Full size, flat-front keys (25, 49, or 61)
- Pitch Bend and Modulation Wheels
- 8 Pads with blue LED illumination
- 4 Assignable knobs and buttons
- Sustain pedal input
- USB MIDI
Alesis VI Series Highlights:
- Full size, flat-front keys (25, 49, or 61)
- Semi-weighted keys with Aftertouch
- Pitch Bend & Modulation Wheels
- 16 Pads with Multi-color LED illumination
- VI25: 8 knobs, 24 buttons
- VI49: 12 knobs, 36 buttons
- VI61: 16 knobs, 48 buttons
- Transport and Present up/down buttons:
- Sustain pedal input
- USD MIDI, MIDI Out
Alesis VI25 Specs
- 25 full-sized, square-front, semi-weighted keys with aftertouch
- 16 multi-color RGB backlit pads respond to both velocity and pressure
- Designed for hands-on control of your DAW as well as plug-ins and instruments
- 8 assignable knobs; 24 assignable buttons
- Pitch & Mod wheels deliver expressive, creative control
- Seamless visual feedback; LCD screen and illuminated buttons/knobs
- Single USB cable provides both power and MIDI data
- Includes Ableton™ Live Lite Alesis Edition & MIDI editor software
Alesis VI49
- 49 full-sized, square-front, semi-weighted keys with aftertouch
- 16 multi-color RGB backlit pads respond to both velocity and pressure
- Designed for hands-on control of your DAW as well as plug-ins and instruments
- 12 assignable knobs, 36 assignable buttons
- Pitch & Mod wheels deliver expressive, creative control
- Seamless visual feedback; LCD screen and illuminated buttons/knobs
- Single USB cable provides both power and MIDI data
- Includes Ableton™ Live Lite Alesis Edition & MIDI editor software
Alesis VI61
- 61 full-sized, square-front, semi-weighted keys with aftertouch
- 16 multi-color RGB backlit pads respond to both velocity and pressure
- Designed for hands-on control of your DAW as well as plug-ins and instruments
- 16 assignable knobs, 48 assignable buttons
- Pitch & Mod wheels deliver expressive, creative control
- Seamless visual feedback; LCD screen and illuminated buttons/knobs
- Single USB cable provides both power and MIDI data
- Includes Ableton™ Live Lite Alesis Edition & MIDI editor software
Alesis V25
- 25 full-sized, square-front keys
- 8 LED backlit pads respond to both velocity and pressure
- Perfect for controlling plug-ins and virtual instruments
- 4 assignable knobs; 4 assignable buttons
- Pitch & Mod wheels deliver expressive, creative control
- Seamless visual feedback via illuminated buttons/knobs
- Single USB cable provides both power and MIDI data
- Includes Ableton™ Live Lite Alesis Edition & MIDI editor software
Alesis V49
- 49 full-sized, square-front keys
- 8 LED backlit pads respond to both velocity and pressure
- Perfect for controlling plug-ins and virtual instruments
- 4 assignable knobs; 4 assignable buttons
- Pitch & Mod wheels deliver expressive, creative control
- Seamless visual feedback via illuminated buttons/knobs
- Single USB cable provides both power and MIDI data
- Includes Ableton™ Live Lite Alesis Edition & MIDI editor software
Alesis V61
- 61 full-sized, square-front keys
- 8 LED backlit pads respond to both velocity and pressure
- Perfect for controlling plug-ins and virtual instruments
- 4 assignable knobs; 4 assignable buttons
- Pitch & Mod wheels deliver expressive, creative control
- Seamless visual feedback via illuminated buttons/knobs
- Single USB cable provides both power and MIDI data
- Includes Ableton™ Live Lite Alesis Edition & MIDI editor software