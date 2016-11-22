Akai's L series MIDI pad and keyboard controllers go wireless with Bluetooth connectivity

Akai has announced new wireless versions of its compact controllers, the LPK25 and LPD8.

The 8-pad LPD8 features the same six UI buttons and eight assignable slim-design pots as before, alongside a newly-added Full Level button function, which will ensure that all pads will deliver equal velocity.

The LPK25's features largely stay the same but with the addition of a Sustain pedal input. Both controllers come have been fitted with a new chassis and have an updated design.

While the LPD8 is said to be a particularly suitable partner for the iMPC Pro app, both controllers are compatible with iOS, Mac and PC over USB or Bluetooth.

Both the Akai LPK25 Wireless and LPD8 Wireless will be shipping in December priced at £70 each. For more information, check out the Akai website.

LPD8 Wireless features

Supports Bluetooth MIDI for iOS and Mac OS X

USB MIDI, works with virtually any music software or app

8 backlit velocity-sensitive drum pads to send note or program changes

8 assignable knobs for controlling nearly any parameter

4 programmable memory banks

Editing software for Mac and PC included

USB bus or battery powered (3 AA, not included)

Plug-and-play USB connection for Mac and PC, no driver required

LPK25 Wireless features