Akai releases iMPC Pro music production app for iPad

Heavily trailed via a series of videos, Akai's iMPC Pro is now available for iPad. Created in collaboration with Retronyms, it comes billed as "the most powerful way to create music" on Apple's tablet.

As its name suggests, the workflow from Akai's MPC series of devices has influenced the design of the app (most obviously in the inclusion of a set of pads) but iMPC Pro is actually designed as an end to end music production solution. You can work with up to 64 tracks, and there are composing, editing and mixing features aplenty.

"iMPC Pro pushes the boundaries of portable music production for the creative set," says Akai Professional Product Manager Dan Gill. "The reliability and processing speed of the iPad are a great foundation for crafting tracks on-the-go. When fused with the bleeding-edge workflow and innovative audio features of iMPC Pro, you uncage new ideas never before imagined."

A list of feature highlights is below - iMPC Pro can be purchased now from the Apple App Store, while further information can be found on the Akai Professional website. It's currently available for the discounted price of £8.99/$12.99 - the regular price will be $19.99.

Akai iMPC Pro highlights