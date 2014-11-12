Acon Digital promises unique features in Equalize EQ plugin

If we lined up all the EQ plugins we'd ever heard about then... well, they wouldn't reach anywhere, as they don't actually exist in any physical form. Still, what we're getting at is that there are a lot of them, and now there's another in the shape of Acon Digital's Equalize. This parametric EQ promises unique features, a smooth workflow and an intuitive user interface.

For each of the 12 bands, not only can you adjust the frequency, gain and bandwidth, but you can also tweak the filter slope, setting it anywhere between 3 and 120dB per octave. There are three phase modes, too.

The interface certainly gives off a friendly vibe: band parameters can be selected using handles, and there are real-time spectrum analysers.

Check out the video above for an introduction. You can buy Acon Digital Equalize now in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats for PC and Mac. It's currently available for $79.90, with the price rising to $99.90 on 26 December.

Acon Digital Equalize feature highlights