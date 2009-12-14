Ableton and Serato to announce new product?

Cast your mind back to October 2008 and you'll remember Ableton and Serato announced their plans to work together.

Well, it's taken more than a year, but it looks like the two companies might finally have something to show for their combined efforts, as they've arranged a press conference for Thursday 14 January 2010 (the first day of the Winter NAMM show).

Details of what's going to be discussed haven't been revealed, but we have been told that we'll "learn more about the Ableton/Serato partnership" and discover what they've "been cooking up in the digital DJ kitchen".

We'll bring you all the news as part of our extensive NAMM show coverage. In the meantime, feel free to speculate on what could be in the offing…