Abbey Road Studios launches RS124 Compressor Plug-in

PRESS RELEASE: Abbey Road Studios, the world's most famous recording studio, is excited to announce the release of the RS124 Compressor Plug-in.

This plug-in provides incredibly accurate emulations of three original RS124 hardware units from Abbey Road's unique outboard collection, bringing the sound, look and functionality of the legendary audio equipment to all major Mac- and PC-based DAW systems.

Peter Cobbin, Director of Engineering at Abbey Road Studios, said: "I have the privilege to use rare and vintage audio equipment at Abbey Road and in all my years of recording and mixing I have not heard anything quite like the RS124 compressor. I am very excited about this release of the plug-in as it looks, sounds and smells like the original!"

The original RS124 valve compressors were introduced in 1960 and were in constant use at the studios throughout the decade. Their warm, creamy sonic personality and unique features made them the compressor of choice for recording, mixing and mastering.

Each unit was hand-built and exclusive to Abbey Road, and the three units emulated are still in use at the studios today.

The RS124 Compressor Plug-in modelled three of the best units from the Abbey Road collection using the original hardware and schematics with extensive listening tests taking place at Abbey Road under the guidance of Abbey Road's Director of Engineering, Peter Cobbin. Both sonically and visually, the plug-in provides accurate software emulations of the original units, faithfully recreating their behaviour and subtle sonic character.

Abbey Road has also created one of the world's first dedicated Dynamics LCR plug-in, providing depth and versatility to the RS124 Compressor Plug-in experience by allowing users to 'stack' all three units on top of one another - as if you were in the studio! In addition to all the functions found on the original units, users can enjoy a new surprise feature.

The RS124 Compressor Plug-in for TDM and Native formats and Mac or PC operating systems is available to purchase exclusively from the Abbey Road plug-ins website here, priced at USD $560.00 (TDM) or USD $335.00 (Native). An iLok USB key is required.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Abbey Road Studio Plug-ins

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter