AAS Strum GS-2 lets you create acoustic guitar parts in your DAW

Applied Acoustics Systems (AAS) has already had one shot at producing a plugin that emulates the sound and playing techniques of an acoustic guitar with Strum Acoustic GS-1. Now, seven years on, we have a sequel.

Strum GS-2 is designed for non-guitar players who want to create convincing six-string parts in their DAWs. Said to be completely redesigned, it offers a chord recognition and voicing module that automatically voices chords played on your keyboard as a guitar player would on their fretboard.

What's more, you can call on an auto-strum function and special strumming keys, while the supplied MIDI loops enable you to create "elaborate rhythm figures".

This version of Strum comes with a new synthesis engine, streamlined interface, equalizer and compressor module and multi-effect processor. It also adds 64-compatibility and a new factory library of nylon- and steel-string acoustic guitars.

You can find out more on the Applied Acoustics Systems website, where Strum GS-2 can currently be purchased for $149 (its price will rise to $199 after 28 April). Upgrades from Strum Acoustic GS-1, Strum Electric GS-1, and Strum Acoustic Session start at $39.

Strum GS-2 is compatible with PC and Mac and runs in VST, AU, RTAS and AAX plugin formats.