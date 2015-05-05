A Korg Volca Sample version of SampleRobot arrives

We've already seen free sample management software for Korg's Volca Sample hardware, but Skylife is giving you paid-for option in the shape of a Volca-specific version of its SampleRobot app.

SampleRobot Volca-X promises to give you all the features you need to "auto-record, manage, convert, edit and dump custom samples".

You can also purchase the software in a bundle with the WaveRobot sample and loop editor, which supports a sample display resolution of up to 3200 x 2000 pixels and enables you to work non-destructively.

Find out more in the video above or on the Skylife website, where SampleRobot Volca-X can be purchased for £39/$59/€49 for PC and Mac. If you want WaveRobot as well, the bundle costs £85/$129/£85.

SampleRobot Volca-X features