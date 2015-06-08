6 of the best VST/AU Minimoog emulation plugins

Launched in 1971, Moog Inc’s Minimoog kickstarted a revolution in music technology that saw the synthesizer shrunk down from a room-filling modular science project to an accessible, portable and, most importantly, playable instrument aimed at musicians rather than physicists.

By today’s standards, on paper, the Mini looks like nothing to get excited about, being monophonic and lacking in most of the features we now take for granted in any analogue synth - real or virtual. Nonetheless, its powerful, rich sound has more than stood the test of time, keeping second-hand prices sky high, and inspiring several developers to build software revivals of it.

Here are six of the best Minimoog emulations on the market, starting with Monark, a state-of-the-art reboot from Native Instruments. For a complete guide to Monark, check out Computer Music 218 (July 2015), which is on sale now.