6 great MIDI controllers for live performance

A major criticism of modern electronic performance is the reliance upon laptops and software, which encourages artists to stare at a computer screen instead of the crowd.

A MIDI controller enables you to tweak software using traditional hands-on controls such as faders, sliders, buttons and rotary encoders, so you can get more tactile with your live set.

Read more: Modal Electronics Skulpt

Luckily, there are plenty of MIDI controllers on the market, so it’s a case of working out exactly which one you need.

Ableton Live users are spoilt for choice, with lots of ‘all-in-one’ MIDI solutions available. Most featuring backlit grids of buttons for launching clips and scenes in Live’s Session View. When combined with faders and rotaries, it’s possible to fly around Live’s interface without looking at your laptop screen at all.

Keyboard players will likely need a more traditional MIDI keyboard controller, and finger drummers will naturally require drum pads - preferably ones that are velocity-sensitive.

We've rounded-up a selection of performance-friendly MIDI controllers for you to consider. There are plenty of other great options on the market, but these are some particularly notable examples.