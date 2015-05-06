13 of the best new sample and soundware packs (April/May 2015)

The ’Baby open up another Goldmine of full-phat drum hits, chords, FX, layers (transients, reverbs, vinyl noise, etc) and more, aimed at producers of hip-hop, bass and dance music of all kinds. Your meagre outlay gets you over 3000 samples, and even though that number includes a lot of multisample sets, it’s still an enormous collection.

The many accompanying sampler patches and Maschine 2 library are the icing on the cake, and this is yet another must-have from New Zealand’s finest.

5 out of 5

Buy Goldbaby Urban Cookbook Vol 3