11 must-see electronic music acts at Glastonbury 2016
Let's dance
Glastonbury has traditionally been seen as a rock festival (Noel Gallagher, famously, noted that he “wasn’t having” hip-hop there when Jay-Z was booked in 2008) but electronic acts now make a big noise on Worthy Farm as well.
We’ve witnessed memorable performances from all manner of dance music luminaries down the years, and while none of 2016’s Pyramid Stage headliners is known for their synth workouts, you’ll find all the bleeps and beats you need elsewhere at the festival.
Our guide to ‘who to watch and when’ focuses on those artists who are performing live sets rather than straight-up DJs (of which many are on the bill), and we realise that there are some scheduling clashes on our list. If you’re in the UK, though, you should be able to catch up on all of these sets on the BBC’s Glastonbury website.
Caravan Palace
We’ve already seen inside their studio, and now Caravan Palace are taking their uber-energetic take on electro swing (yep, that’s a thing) to Glastonbury’s biggest stage.
Possibly not one for the purists, but if any ‘electronic’ act is going to get Worthy Farm’s mainstream crowd dancing in their wellies, it’ll be this one.
Disclosure
With two albums’ worth of slick house under their belts, Disclosure are now very much part of the UK dance music furniture, so expect a polished and professional set from the Lawrence brothers, who know the big festival drill.
What’s more, they’ve worked with guest vocalists aplenty; we wouldn’t be at all surprised if one or more of them join the chaps on the Other Stage on Friday night.
New Order
Seeing New Order live is something that should be on every electronic music fan’s bucket list. Even if they’d only ever made Blue Monday, they’d still be massively influential.
2015 album Music Complete had a strong electronic feel, so we’d expect the band’s Glastonbury set to lean heavily on the synths.
Also, given that the football’s on at the moment, is it too much that they’ll play World In Motion and get John Barnes up there to do his rap bit? Probably.
Chvrches
Chvrches produce electronic pop of the glassy and classy variety, pulling of the trick of sounding both retro and contemporary at the same time. They should warm the Glastonbury faithful up nicely as they prepare for New Order’s arrival.
Lead singer Lauren Mayberry is undoubtedly the focal point (she also plays drums and keyboards when the band are in the studio) but fellow members Iain Cook and Martin Doherty should keep the energy levels up as well.
LCD Soundsystem
Daft Punk may not be playing at your house, but LCD Soundsystem are most definitely playing Glastonbury.
Following a triumphant live return at Coachella earlier this year and with a new album in the offing, hopes are high that James Murphy and his rejuvenated band will bring Glastonbury 2016 to a close in fine style.
Underworld
Another band who know the festival ropes, since they soundtracked the opening ceremony to the 2012 Olympics, Underworld have come dangerously close to attaining national treasure status.
That’s not to suggest that their set will be civilised and restrained, though: expect lots of lights and a big noise, capped off with a mass singalong of Born Slippy at the end.
James Blake
OK, he might not have you on your feet dancing, but James Blake’s is a unique voice in electronic music, and his latest album, The Colour in Anything, married enhanced songcraft to his unexpected chord progressions and production flourishes.
An appearance on Beyonce’s latest album and praise from Kanye has brought him international recognition, so there could be an untypically triumphant air to his West Holts Stage headlining slot on Saturday.
M83
M83 leader Anthony Gonzalez sounds in thrall to all manner of musical ages and genres on acclaimed 2016 album Junk. You’ll find everything from West End-style ballads to a bombastic guest guitar solo from Steve Vai.
This being the case, his set is unlikely to be dull, and might just make you feel like an extra from ‘80s Michael J. Fox classic Teen Wolf...
Jack Garratt
Is he a rock act or an electronic outfit? Both, obviously; Mr Garratt is doing his best to bring one-mand-bandism into the 21st Century.
His insistence on doing it all himself on stage could have have the air of contrivance, but actually adds an extra level of tension to his performances. After all, as Garratt told MusicRadar earlier this year, his instrumental plate-spinning act can be tricky
"It can be overwhelming. I create the issues in my head and get overwhelmed by the situation, because I'm doing a lot and it's a lot of work. But people are entertained by it and that's part of my job as an artist.
Grimes
There’s more electronic pop goodness to be had on The Park Stage, where Canadian Claire Boucher will headline on Sunday.
You can expect an energetic and wholehearted performance, although, as Boucher told us in 2015, she’s very much playing a role when she steps on stage.
“Even when I’m playing a show I have to take an hour beforehand to get into a headspace. It’s not me and it’s not something I feel comfortable doing, and I guess I have to go outside of myself to do it.”
Floating Points
The jazz influences on Floating Points’ debut album Elaenia are there for all to hear, and Sam Shepherd runs even harder with them in his musician-heavy live performances.
An absorbing antidote to the stock EDM that often constitutes ‘live’ electronic music these days, Floating Points’ show could be real Glastonbury highlight.