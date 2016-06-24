11 must-see electronic music acts at Glastonbury 2016

Glastonbury has traditionally been seen as a rock festival (Noel Gallagher, famously, noted that he “wasn’t having” hip-hop there when Jay-Z was booked in 2008) but electronic acts now make a big noise on Worthy Farm as well.

We’ve witnessed memorable performances from all manner of dance music luminaries down the years, and while none of 2016’s Pyramid Stage headliners is known for their synth workouts, you’ll find all the bleeps and beats you need elsewhere at the festival.

Our guide to ‘who to watch and when’ focuses on those artists who are performing live sets rather than straight-up DJs (of which many are on the bill), and we realise that there are some scheduling clashes on our list. If you’re in the UK, though, you should be able to catch up on all of these sets on the BBC’s Glastonbury website.