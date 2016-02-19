In pictures: Caravan Palace's Paris studio

With influences including Django Reinhardt and modern electro house acts such as Vitalic and Daft Punk, Caravan Palace first found popularity touring their French homeland as a traditional Jazz band.

Initially a three-piece, the collective grew and, with the addition of vocalist Zoé Colotis and a copy of Cubase, mutated into an electro swing outfit merging hip-hop synth jazz with a modern electronic aesthetic. Band members Arnaud Vial, Charles Delaporte and Hugues Payen do their best to explain Caravan Palace’s vividly expressive concoction of the past, present and, maybe, future.

We joined them in their subterranean Paris studio for a look at all the gear that has shaped their sound...