Teachers can get the Soundation online music studio free for their students until the end of June

Online collaboration has suddenly become essential for music makers who want to keep working together, and Soundation, the web-based studio, is now giving music teachers and their students the chance to use the premium version of its product for free until the end of June.

“We’ve received many requests from schools around the world who would like to use Soundation for remote music education due to COVID-19,” , says Adam Hasslert, CEO of Soundation. “We realized that there is a huge need for online music education solutions right now, so we’ve decided to offer it for free in order to support and encourage young music makers to stay creative during this challenging time.”

As of now, teachers and educators can sign up for a free Soundation Premium subscription and set up accounts for their students. These accounts will go live from 31 March. Teachers will also be able to create group pages in Soundation’s online community to facilitate their teaching.

The subscription gives full access to all Soundation’s features, including unlimited projects, 20 000+ audio samples, 10 software instruments, 15 audio effects, automation and more.