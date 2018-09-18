TC Electronic drops another hardware plugin controller with echoes of the iconic EMT 250 Electronic Reverberator

TC Electronic has revived another classic with the release of the DVR250-T, which takes its cues from the legendary EMT 250 digital reverb.

The DVR250-DT is a desktop-controlled plugin that aims to bring the conic digital vintage reverb to your DAW and includes additional effects like delay, phasing, chorus, echo and space.

Following the same form factor of TC Electronic’s other blast from the past, the TC2290-DT , the pair make up the TC Icon series which TC Electronic believe will be perfect partners on your desktop.

The hardware features input/output meters that promise straightforward monitoring, DAW automation and project recall support.

Powered by USB, the DVR250-DT is both Mac and PC compatible, available in VST, AU and AAX formats for $349.99. For more information, go to the TC Electronic website .