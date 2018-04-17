TC Electronic brings back the 2290 Digital Delay as a plugin, and it comes with its own controller

TC Electronic has revived its classic 2290 Digital Delay as a plugin - but there’s a twist in that the TC2290-DT, as its known, also comes with a dedicated hardware controller that apes the look and feel of the original 1985 unit.

The 2290 was a staple in studios and in live rigs during the ‘80s, but was discontinued in 2005. It’s since become a sought-after piece of second-hand hardware, but now TC says that it’s reinvented the delay for today’s musicians, producers and engineers.

“Because we still have the original blueprints, we’ve been able to rework the 2290 from the ground up,” says Thomas Valter, Director of Product Management at TC Electronic.

“It retains the beautiful and dynamic modulated delays of the original, and fuses the plusses of plugin technology with all the benefits of having a tactile control unit at your fingertips.”

The TC engineers based the plugin on four original units, each with its own distinct character. “We have put a lot of effort into making it authentic in both its tone and controls. It is undoubtedly the ultimate emulation," says Valter.

Billed as a complete delay solution, the TC2290-DT offers extensive modulation capabilities and comes with signature presets from artists and engineers. The controller enables you to tweak the likes of delay time, feedback level, modulation and mix settings, and also features high-resolution input and output meters for accurate signal monitoring.

Find out more on the TC Electronic website. The TC2990-DT comes in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac and will cost $349 when it’s released in June.