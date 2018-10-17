TC Electronic adds hardware-controlled stereo expander and reverb plugins to its DT range

It looks like TC Electronic is going all-in with its 'hardware-controlled plugins' strategy, as it’s just added two more to its range. Following hard on the heels of the TC2290-DT delay and DVR250-DT reverb, the next cabs off the rank are the TC1210-DT and TC8210-DT.

The TC1210-DT emulates TC’s 1210 spatial expander and stereo chorus flanger, which has been used by both guitarists and studio engineers since back in the ‘80s. "We've put a lot of time and love into recreating the 1210 with the same sound, the same feel, but with updated controls to fit in with a modern DAW-based workflow," says Leon Mortensen, TC Electronic's R&D manager, adding that the new version was created in collaboration with studio pros and long-time 1210 users.

The TC8210-DT, meanwhile, is a new design, though it does take inspiration from classic TC reverbs of the past. In fact, the company says that it can be seen as the successor to reverbs from the System 6000 and Hall of Fame guitar pedals, with Leon Mortensen promising “even denser tails, better diffusion and refined hyper realistic room impressions that make the reverb sit better in the mix.”

The TC1210-DT and TC8210-DT will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018 priced at $200 and $100 respectively. TC says that more modules are on the way, too, as is a docking station that will be able to house them. What’s more, the company says that it plans to increase the ‘travel period’ of these units, so users will be able to use the plugins without the hardware for 60 days at a time. A lack of a mobile option was one of our criticisms when we reviewed the TC2290-DT, so this sounds like a positive step forward.

Find out more on the TC Electronic website.