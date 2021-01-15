Taylor's medium scale Grand Theater acoustic guitar line gets two new models

GEAR 2021: Last year saw the release of a landmark Taylor acoustic guitar with the Grand Theater Urban Ash, and now the series is growing with two premium-edition additions; the rosewood/spruce GT 811e and the all-koa K21e.

These models joins the original GT model we reviewed last year that found Taylor bridging the gap between it's travel-sized models like the GS-Mini and Baby with full-scale acoustic guitars. The result was a medium scale instrument with detailed tonality thanks to Master Designer Andy Powers' C-Class bracing.

NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

(Image credit: Taylor)

The GT 811e features solid Indian rosewood back and sides, solid Sitka spruce top and Crelicam smoky ebony fingerboard.

Electronics are Taylor's Expression System 2 and it comes with a Taylor AeroCase. The US Street Price $2,999 – a big step up from the $1,600 we're seeing the Taylor GTe Urban Ash on sale for. But it's got nothing on the GT K21ce…

(Image credit: Taylor)

That comes in at a US street price of $4,699. You get Solid Hawaiian koa top, back and sides to really show off that tonewood's frequently stunning figuring with Shaded Edgeburst finish in a 4.5-ml gloss. The fingerboard is Crelicam ebony.

Inlays are maple 'Spring Vine' with a maple rosette, binding and maple.black koa top purfling.

The high spec continues with antique gold Gotoh Mini 510 tuners – a Rolls Royce of acoustic hardware.

Electronics are again Taylor's Expression System 2 and an AeroCase is included.

For more info on the Grand Theater visit Taylor.