Taylor's medium scale Grand Theater acoustic guitar line gets two new models

GEAR 2021: Last year saw the release of a landmark Taylor acoustic guitar with the Grand Theater Urban Ash, and now the series is growing with two premium-edition additions; the rosewood/spruce GT 811e and the all-koa K21e.
These models joins the original GT model we reviewed last year that found Taylor bridging the gap between it's travel-sized models like the GS-Mini and Baby with full-scale acoustic guitars. The result was a medium scale instrument with detailed tonality thanks to Master Designer Andy Powers' C-Class bracing.
- NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
The GT 811e features solid Indian rosewood back and sides, solid Sitka spruce top and Crelicam smoky ebony fingerboard.
Electronics are Taylor's Expression System 2 and it comes with a Taylor AeroCase. The US Street Price $2,999 – a big step up from the $1,600 we're seeing the Taylor GTe Urban Ash on sale for. But it's got nothing on the GT K21ce…
That comes in at a US street price of $4,699. You get Solid Hawaiian koa top, back and sides to really show off that tonewood's frequently stunning figuring with Shaded Edgeburst finish in a 4.5-ml gloss. The fingerboard is Crelicam ebony.
Inlays are maple 'Spring Vine' with a maple rosette, binding and maple.black koa top purfling.
The high spec continues with antique gold Gotoh Mini 510 tuners – a Rolls Royce of acoustic hardware.
Electronics are again Taylor's Expression System 2 and an AeroCase is included.
For more info on the Grand Theater visit Taylor.