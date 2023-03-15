Taylor unveils three redesigned 400 Series electro-acoustic guitars in Tobacco Sunburst

Taylor has announced three new 400 Series acoustic guitars in a Tobacco Sunburst finishes and Indian rosewood / Sitka spruce tonewoods.

The US-made guitars include the first Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought model for the 400 Series with the 417e electro-acoustic, plus a 414ce cutaway Grand Auditorium and smaller Grand Concert 412ce.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

“The 400 Series has always represented everyday musical utility and craftsmanship without being too precious for the working musician, but it’s time to give the guitar more of a spotlight,” says Andy Powers, Taylor’s Chief Guitar Designer, President and CEO. “This new format elevates the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound.”

Image 1 of 3 Taylor 414ce (Image credit: Taylor Guitars) 417e (Image credit: Taylor Guitars) Taylor 412ce (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The trio features the newly designed Finial inlay – inspired by "classical flourishes in carpentry and architecture". The gloss-body guitars also feature white binding, black and white top purfling, alongside an agoya shell rosette. There's also a faux tortoiseshell pickguard to provide a winning aesthetic combination with the Tobacco Sunburst finish we recently saw on the new American Dream models (opens in new tab).

All three feature V-Class bracing, ES2 electronics, deluxe hardshell cases and will retail for £3,539.

More info at Taylor Guitars (opens in new tab)