Taylor unveils three redesigned 400 Series electro-acoustic guitars in Tobacco Sunburst

By Rob Laing
published

“This new format elevates the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound,” says Andy Powers

Taylor Guitars
(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Taylor has announced three new 400 Series acoustic guitars in a Tobacco Sunburst finishes and Indian rosewood / Sitka spruce tonewoods.

The US-made guitars include the first Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought model for the 400 Series with the 417e electro-acoustic, plus a 414ce cutaway Grand Auditorium and smaller Grand Concert 412ce. 

Taylor Guitars

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

“The 400 Series has always represented everyday musical utility and craftsmanship without being too precious for the working musician, but it’s time to give the guitar more of a spotlight,” says Andy Powers, Taylor’s Chief Guitar Designer, President and CEO. “This new format elevates the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound.”

Image 1 of 3
Taylor Guitars
Taylor 414ce (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The trio features the newly designed Finial inlay – inspired by "classical flourishes in carpentry and architecture". The gloss-body guitars also feature white binding, black and white top purfling, alongside an agoya shell rosette. There's also a faux tortoiseshell pickguard to provide a winning aesthetic combination with the Tobacco Sunburst finish we recently saw on the new American Dream models (opens in new tab).

All three feature V-Class bracing, ES2 electronics, deluxe hardshell cases and will retail for £3,539.

More info at Taylor Guitars  (opens in new tab)

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 