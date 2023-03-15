Taylor unveils three redesigned 400 Series electro-acoustic guitars in Tobacco Sunburst

Taylor has announced three new 400 Series acoustic guitars in a Tobacco Sunburst finishes and Indian rosewood / Sitka spruce tonewoods.
The US-made guitars include the first Grand Pacific round-shoulder dreadnought model for the 400 Series with the 417e electro-acoustic, plus a 414ce cutaway Grand Auditorium and smaller Grand Concert 412ce.
“The 400 Series has always represented everyday musical utility and craftsmanship without being too precious for the working musician, but it’s time to give the guitar more of a spotlight,” says Andy Powers, Taylor’s Chief Guitar Designer, President and CEO. “This new format elevates the visual character of the series to better match its stage-worthy sound.”
The trio features the newly designed Finial inlay – inspired by "classical flourishes in carpentry and architecture". The gloss-body guitars also feature white binding, black and white top purfling, alongside an agoya shell rosette. There's also a faux tortoiseshell pickguard to provide a winning aesthetic combination with the Tobacco Sunburst finish we recently saw on the new American Dream models (opens in new tab).
All three feature V-Class bracing, ES2 electronics, deluxe hardshell cases and will retail for £3,539.
More info at Taylor Guitars (opens in new tab)