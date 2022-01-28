"The AD27e is a very different guitar for us": Andy Powers on the latest crop of acoustics from Taylor Guitars

Gear Expo 2022: Andy Powers took time out to chat with us about the latest line-up from the house of Taylor Guitars. In this thoroughly engaging and informative interview, we get to find out why he's chosen to throw certain traditions to the curb in exploring different woods to create new distinctive sounds.

Check out the full interview below as our man, Rob Laing, probes a little further into the choices taken behind the new Class of '22 from the Californian maker. Be warned, it's a long one, so make sure to make yourself a coffee and get comfortable first.