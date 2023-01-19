Taylor gets rootsy with three new American Dream acoustic guitars for 2023

The Taylor American Dream series has consistently impressed us so far and we are loving the vintage vibes of these three new additions with Sunburst Grand Theater, Grand Concert and a Grand Pacific-shape round-shoulder dreadnought acoustic guitars that should put a smile on the faces of J-45 fans.
Construction here is spruce top and walnut body – with either V- or C-Class bracing depending on the model. Necks are tropical mahogany with Eucalyptus fretboards.
These three new Sunburst American Dream guitars feature Satin Black tuners and include Taylor’s onboard ES2 electronics and a brown or grey AeroCase.
AD11e-SB ($1,799 USD)
The AD11e-SB features the newer Taylor Grand Theater (GT) body shape – a downsized 24-1/8" scale that's unique to Taylor.
Because of the smaller size this has C-Class bracing (a variation on V-Class bracing) that enhances the low-end response and helps the AD11-e punch above its size.
AD12e-SB ($1,999)
This is the first spruce-top Grand Concert to be added to the American Dream Series and features Taylor's V-Class bracing. Taylor says it's "perfect for fingerstyle guitarists, nimble flatpickers and recording applications."
AD17e-SB ($1,999)
This is Taylor’s Grand Pacific body shape - its take on a round-shoulder dreadnought and inspired by the tonality of classic acoustic recordings. Pre-EQ'd was our take on the launch GP model.
The AD17e-SB features a 25-1⁄2” scale length and Taylor calls it a "midrange powerhouse" – great for playing in the mix with other guitars then.
