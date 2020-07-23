Taylor Swift announces surprise album produced by The National's Aaron Dessner

Taylor Swift has announced a surprise album for release tonight featuring indie luminaries including The National's guitarist Aarons Dessner who produces the album and cowrote 11 of its 16 tracks.

Lockdown has obviously been good for Swift's creativity; she wrote her eighth album when her other 2020 musical plans fell through.

Her self-directed video for the song Cardigan will be released at midnight along with the album.

Read whats she has to say about Foklore from her Instagram post below:

"I was excited and honoured when Taylor approached me in late April about maybe writing some songs remotely together," said Dessner in his own statement. "I had been isolating with my family but writing a ton of music in the first months of quarantine which I shared. I thought it would take a while for song ideas to come and I had no expectations as far as what we could accomplish remotely. But a few hours after sharing music, my phone lit up with a voice memo from Taylor of a fully written version of a song — the momentum never really stopped.

"Over the next few months, we remotely finished 11 songs (She also recorded several others with the amazing Jack Antonoff) of her magical new album “folklore”. I’ve rarely been so inspired by someone and it’s still hard to believe this even happened — these songs came together in such a challenging time. It wouldn’t haven’t been possible without so much help from first and foremost my engineer Jon Low. And my brother Bryce Dessner’s beautiful orchestration on several songs from across the ocean.

"Justin [Vernon] helped to write and sing a beautiful song and so many other friends from our community contributed brilliantly from their respective isolation — Ben Lanz, Bryan Devendorf, Bryce Dessner, Clarice Jensen, Dave Nelson, James McAlister, Jason Treuting, Josh Kaufman, JT Bates, Kyle Resnick, Rob Moose, Thomas Bartlett, and Yuki Numata Resnick — More on them later!

"I’m very proud of all these songs and profoundly grateful to Taylor for inviting me into and trusting me in her process. She is one of the most talented, hardworking and deeply caring artists I’ve ever encountered. There’s a palpable humanity and warmth and raw emotion in these songs that I hope you’ll love and take comfort in as much as I do."

So all with the personnel involved we're expecting something different musically than what we've heard from Swift before.

We'll find out at midnight.

Folklore tracklist:

01. The 1

02. Cardigan

03. The Last Great American Dynasty

04. Exile” (feat. Bon Iver)

05. My Tears Ricochet

06. Mirrorball

07. Seven

08. August

09. This Is Me Trying

10. Illicit Affairs

11. Invisible String

12. Mad Woman

13. Epiphany

14. Betty

15. Peace

16. Hoax