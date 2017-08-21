Tascam expands the US series with new, affordable 1x2 audio interface

Tascam has introduced a new member to its US series, the 1x2 audio interface , which offers 24-bit, 96 kHz recording for both mobile and desktop situations, but comes in just a shade under 100 dollars.

The US-1X2 includes an Ultra-HDDA mic preamp, featuring a -125 dBu EIN rating and 101 dB signal-to-noise ratio.

Input-wise, the unit comes with an XLR input, which can utilise the interface's switchable +48V phantom power.

The 1/4-inch mono line/instrument input, which is switchable between front and rear ports, is joined by a stereo RCA input located on the rear of the unit.

Outputs on the US-1X2 consist of a front mounted 1/4-inch phones port, with volume control and stereo line-level RCA outputs are located on the rear.

Designed to be highly portable, the US-1X2 is USB bus-powered for Mac or Windows laptops and there’s also a secondary 5 VDC mini-USB power input is provided for iOS devices. However, you will need an Apple Camera Connection Kit.