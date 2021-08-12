More

Tama releases Limited Edition Lars Ulrich Black Album 30th Anniversary snare drum

Only 300 pieces will be available worldwide

Tama is celebrating 30 years since the release of Metallica’s self-titled ‘Black Album’ with the release of a limited edition version of its Lars Ulrich’s signature snare drum.

Based around the same shell as the regular Tama Lars Ulrich signature model - 14”x6.5”, 3mm-thick, diamond treadplate steel - the Lars Ulrich Limited Edition Black Album version is decorated with a Black Album badge featuring the Metallica logo and Lars’ signature.

Each drum is fitted with a Remo Black Suede Ambassador batter head, complete with a period correct Metallica logo, and all snares will come with an identical spare head, hand signed by Lars Ulrich himself. Other features include Tama’s MSL35 matte black lugs, MLS50A/MLS50B strainer/butt, 20-strand Starclassic Carbon Steel wires and matte black, 10-lug die-cast hoops.     

But, you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap one of these up, as they’re limited to 300 drums worldwide. Sad, but true.