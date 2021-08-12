Tama releases Limited Edition Lars Ulrich Black Album 30th Anniversary snare drum

Tama is celebrating 30 years since the release of Metallica’s self-titled ‘Black Album’ with the release of a limited edition version of its Lars Ulrich’s signature snare drum.

Based around the same shell as the regular Tama Lars Ulrich signature model - 14”x6.5”, 3mm-thick, diamond treadplate steel - the Lars Ulrich Limited Edition Black Album version is decorated with a Black Album badge featuring the Metallica logo and Lars’ signature.

Each drum is fitted with a Remo Black Suede Ambassador batter head, complete with a period correct Metallica logo, and all snares will come with an identical spare head, hand signed by Lars Ulrich himself. Other features include Tama’s MSL35 matte black lugs, MLS50A/MLS50B strainer/butt, 20-strand Starclassic Carbon Steel wires and matte black, 10-lug die-cast hoops.

But, you’ll need to be quick if you want to snap one of these up, as they’re limited to 300 drums worldwide. Sad, but true.