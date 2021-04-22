Take Shure’s online quiz and find out which microphone is right for you

There are so many different types of microphone - dynamic, condenser, ribbon etc - that finding the right one isn’t always easy, particularly if you’ve never bought one before.

So, mic manufacturer Shure has created the Mic Match quiz - an online questionnaire that aims to help you choose the correct microphone for your requirements.

• 15 best microphones 2021: our pick of the best mics for every application

• The 10 best podcasting mics 2021: podcasting mics for every level and budget

• 11 best studio headphones 2021: top music production cans

The user is presented with a series of multiple choice questions. You’ll be asked where and how you plan to use the mic, and what kind of sound you’re hoping for.

There’s also input from artists - including Jacob Collier, Amber Liu and others - who will explain why their microphone works for them.

In addition, Shure has partnered with LANDR to create a five-part video series. Topics covered include choosing a microphone, recording and mixing vocals, and getting creative with vocal processing.